Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.
Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive
In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.