Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.