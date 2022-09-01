Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

