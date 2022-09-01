Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.