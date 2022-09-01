Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NKE stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

