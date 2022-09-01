Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

About Radius Global Infrastructure

RADI opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

