Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

