Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Daktronics Trading Down 22.1 %

DAKT opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Daktronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Daktronics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daktronics Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.