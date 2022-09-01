Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Dai has a market cap of $6.96 billion and $602.70 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00081566 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,973,664,936 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

