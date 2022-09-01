Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.17. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,371 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

