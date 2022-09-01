D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of HEPS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 408,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,090. The stock has a market cap of $288.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.88 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 197.69% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

