Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 952,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,108,445. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 332,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

