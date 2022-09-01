Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 85,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$24.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.68.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.