Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,321. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.