CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.70

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

