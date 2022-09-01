CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.70

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.
