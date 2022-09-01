Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 731,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,124. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.