Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,546. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Curis had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 533.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 478.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 235,390 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,914 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curis by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 599,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 241,738 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.