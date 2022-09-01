Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 78,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CPIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,992. The company has a market cap of $33.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.