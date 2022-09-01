CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.