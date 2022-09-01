CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
