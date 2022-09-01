CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $637,750.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00006150 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,407 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
