Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.22. 9,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 383,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $37,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cryoport by 119.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 516,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

