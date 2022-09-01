Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Down 9.2% in August

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

CYRX traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,651. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.