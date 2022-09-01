Crust Network (CRU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Crust Network has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

