Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

