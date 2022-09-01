CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.1-575.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.80 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 287,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -220.01 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.04.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 221.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

