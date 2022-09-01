CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.31-1.33 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.73. 275,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of -220.01 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after buying an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,183,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

