Critical Survey: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) and Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and Puregold Price Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores 1.85% 45.72% 4.61% Puregold Price Club N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores and Puregold Price Club, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 1 3 16 0 2.75 Puregold Price Club 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Burlington Stores presently has a consensus price target of $208.63, suggesting a potential upside of 48.42%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Puregold Price Club.

99.8% of Burlington Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Burlington Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burlington Stores and Puregold Price Club’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $9.32 billion 0.99 $408.84 million $2.42 58.14 Puregold Price Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Puregold Price Club.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Puregold Price Club on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 837 stores under the Burlington Stores name, 2 stores under the Cohoes Fashions name, and 1 store under the MJM Designer Shoes name in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

About Puregold Price Club

Puregold Price Club, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; supermarkets under the San Roque and Merkado names; membership warehouses under the S&R Membership Shopping Warehouses name; and QSRs under the S&R New York Style Pizza name. Its stores offer canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical and medical goods, etc. It sells its products to retail consumers; and resellers, small to medium sized sari-sari stores, canteens, restaurants, bakeries, and convenience and drug stores, as well as small to medium sized businesses. As of May 20, 2022, the company operated 437 total stores. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Manila, the Philippines.

