Critical Analysis: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) & Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.03 -$4.50 billion $0.61 81.44 InPlay Oil $90.84 million 2.73 $91.82 million $1.08 2.64

InPlay Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. InPlay Oil has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Given InPlay Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Valaris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

