Credit Suisse Group Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

PSTG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 133,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -111.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $43,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

