Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 799,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,603,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.68.

COST stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.81. 46,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

