Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $74,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.68.

COST stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $523.73. 61,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.97. The company has a market cap of $231.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

