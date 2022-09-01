CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 445,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,104,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Friday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.06. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

