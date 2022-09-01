Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Lowered to $29.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 474,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

