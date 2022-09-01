Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.91

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 77532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 403,783 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 333,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.