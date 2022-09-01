Copiosa Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,678.00 (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $77,678.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.