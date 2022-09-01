Copart (CPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,160. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Copart by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

