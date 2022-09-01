Copart (CPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CPRT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,160. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
