Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS.
Shares of COO stock opened at $287.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.17. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.67.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
