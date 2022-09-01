Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COO opened at $287.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.17. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

