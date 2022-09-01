Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.44. The stock had a trading volume of 536,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.17. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $392.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

