Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.82

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.82 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.59). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.62), with a volume of 18,150 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.55 million and a P/E ratio of 231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.11 and a current ratio of 54.06.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

