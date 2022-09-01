Contrasting Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 25.58% 21.32% 13.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Keppel REIT and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Maui Land & Pineapple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 14.90 -$3.42 million $0.28 33.93

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Keppel REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

