ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.20

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 8918416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,602,922 shares in the company, valued at $67,459,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at $854,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,602,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,459,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,513,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ContextLogic by 538.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 658.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

