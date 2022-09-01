Contentos Trading Down 8.7% This Week (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and $6.75 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,836,474 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.