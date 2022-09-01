Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,659. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $2,508,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 91.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

