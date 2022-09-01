ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

COP traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $108.50. 181,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

