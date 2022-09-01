ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 616,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $975.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 132,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,078,375 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.