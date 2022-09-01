CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Trading Down 0.7 %

CNMD opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CNMD. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

