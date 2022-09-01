Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.16. 14,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,115,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Confluent by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.