comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L Acquires 30,151 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,587.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
comScore Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.18 on Thursday. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on comScore (SCOR)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.