comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L Acquires 30,151 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,587.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

comScore Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.18 on Thursday. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 397.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 938,396 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,939 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth $1,552,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

