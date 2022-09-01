Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Shares Down 2.2%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 153,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 250,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

